Helio G90T vs Dimensity 800
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 800 ( Mali-G57 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
35
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
45
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 8 score – 321K vs 288K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
495
Dimensity 800 +10%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1644
Dimensity 800 +34%
2201
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
288623
Dimensity 800 +11%
321314
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76MC4
|Mali-G57 MC4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|December 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site
Cast your vote
34 (31.5%)
74 (68.5%)
Total votes: 108
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs MediaTek Helio G90T
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs MediaTek Helio G90T
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs MediaTek Helio G90T
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs MediaTek Helio G90T
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs MediaTek Helio G90T
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs MediaTek Dimensity 800
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs MediaTek Dimensity 800
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs MediaTek Dimensity 800
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 vs MediaTek Dimensity 800