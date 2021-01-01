Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90T vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

Helio G90T vs Dimensity 810

Helio G90T
VS
Dimensity 810
Helio G90T
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 9 score – 383K vs 329K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G90T
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G90T
329897
Dimensity 810 +16%
383002
CPU 96357 113696
GPU 85945 85477
Memory 55413 76385
UX 87677 105966
Total score 329897 383002
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G90T
504
Dimensity 810 +26%
637
Multi-Core Score
Helio G90T
1642
Dimensity 810 +17%
1917
Image compression 96.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.8 words/s -
Machine learning 26.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.1 images/s -
HTML 5 1.89 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 499.9 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 52 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 41 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 27 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90T and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 800 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 64 60
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2019 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6785V/CC -
Official page MediaTek Helio G90T official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
6 (100%)
Total votes: 6

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio G90T or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. MediaTek Helio G90T or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
3. MediaTek Helio G90T or MediaTek Helio G95
4. MediaTek Helio G90T or Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
5. MediaTek Helio G90T or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
6. MediaTek Dimensity 810 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
7. MediaTek Dimensity 810 or MediaTek Dimensity 800U
8. MediaTek Dimensity 810 or MediaTek Helio G95
9. MediaTek Dimensity 810 or MediaTek Dimensity 700
10. MediaTek Dimensity 810 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 810 and Helio G90T, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish