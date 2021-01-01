Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90T vs Dimensity 900 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 284K
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2050 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G90T
vs
Dimensity 900

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G90T
284253
Dimensity 900 +72%
487978
CPU 97777 -
GPU 79772 -
Memory 57178 -
UX 45700 -
Total score 284253 487978

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 96.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.8 words/s -
Machine learning 26.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.1 images/s -
HTML 5 1.89 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 499.9 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 52 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 41 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 27 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90T and Dimensity 900

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 800 MHz -
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 64 -
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2019 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6877
Official page MediaTek Helio G90T official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

