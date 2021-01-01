Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90T vs Dimensity 920 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 9 score – 494K vs 319K
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~19%)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Helio G90T
vs
Dimensity 920

AnTuTu 9

Helio G90T
319091
Dimensity 920 +55%
494517
CPU 96357 139277
GPU 85945 128453
Memory 55413 96272
UX 87677 134315
Total score 319091 494517
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Helio G90T
485
Dimensity 920 +62%
787
Multi-Core Score
Helio G90T
1606
Dimensity 920 +60%
2570
Image compression 96.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.8 words/s -
Machine learning 26.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.1 images/s -
HTML 5 1.89 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 499.9 Krows/s -

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 52 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 41 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 27 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 MC4 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 800 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 64 64
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 22.07 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2019 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6785V/CC MT6877T
Official page MediaTek Helio G90T official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

