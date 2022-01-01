Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90T vs Helio A22 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76 MC4) with the older 4-core Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Performs 4.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 332K vs 89K
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Helio G90T
vs
Helio A22

AnTuTu 9

Helio G90T +273%
332251
Helio A22
89107
CPU 96604 32854
GPU 86503 4504
Memory 60011 29199
UX 87565 22008
Total score 332251 89107
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Helio G90T +206%
496
Helio A22
162
Multi-Core Score
Helio G90T +201%
1626
Helio A22
541
Image compression 96.4 Mpixels/s 21.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection 14 images/s 4.32 images/s
Speech recognition 30.8 words/s 9.3 words/s
Machine learning 26.1 images/s 5.34 images/s
Camera shooting 13.1 images/s 2.22 images/s
HTML 5 1.89 Mnodes/s 0.56 Mnodes/s
SQLite 499.9 Krows/s 141.75 Krows/s

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 96% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Score 1315 -

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 52 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 41 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 46 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 27 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 55 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 MC4 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 800 MHz 660 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 64 64
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops 42.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced July 2019 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6785V/CC MT6762M
Official page MediaTek Helio G90T official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

