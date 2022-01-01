Helio G90T vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76 MC4) with the older 4-core Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
13
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
62
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
21
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Performs 4.3x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 332K vs 89K
- Has 4 more cores
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|96604
|32854
|GPU
|86503
|4504
|Memory
|60011
|29199
|UX
|87565
|22008
|Total score
|332251
|89107
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Helio G90T +206%
496
162
Multi-Core Score
Helio G90T +201%
1626
541
|Image compression
|96.4 Mpixels/s
|21.55 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|14 images/s
|4.32 images/s
|Speech recognition
|30.8 words/s
|9.3 words/s
|Machine learning
|26.1 images/s
|5.34 images/s
|Camera shooting
|13.1 images/s
|2.22 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.89 Mnodes/s
|0.56 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|499.9 Krows/s
|141.75 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|96%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|-
|Score
|1315
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|52 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|29 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|55 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G90T and Helio A22
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 MC4
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|660 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|64
|64
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|42.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6785V/CC
|MT6762M
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
Cast your vote
7 (77.8%)
2 (22.2%)
Total votes: 9