Helio G90T vs Helio G25
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
42
15
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
46
25
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 91K
- Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- Announced 11 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G90T +267%
495
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G90T +249%
1644
471
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G90T +215%
288623
91734
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76MC4
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
Cast your vote
7 (77.8%)
2 (22.2%)
Total votes: 9