We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 110K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 11 months later
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2050 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G90T +181%
495
Helio G35
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G90T +65%
1644
Helio G35
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G90T +160%
288623
Helio G35
110882

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90T and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76MC4 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 800 MHz 680 MHz
Cores 4 2
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2019 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Official page MediaTek Helio G90T official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G35 and Helio G90T or ask any questions
