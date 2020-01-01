Helio G90T vs Helio G70
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
44
33
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
47
36
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 196K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G90T +36%
495
364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G90T +29%
1644
1273
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G90T +47%
288623
196665
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|320 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76MC4
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|820 MHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
|MediaTek Helio G70 official site
