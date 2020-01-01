Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G90T vs Helio G80 – what's better?

Helio G90T vs Helio G80

Helio G90T
Helio G90T
VS
Helio G80
Helio G80

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 201K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
  • Announced 6 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G90T +39%
495
Helio G80
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G90T +26%
1644
Helio G80
1308
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G90T +43%
288623
Helio G80
201858

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G90T and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76MC4 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 800 MHz 950 MHz
Cores 4 2
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced July 2019 February 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G90T official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
205 (74.8%)
69 (25.2%)
Total votes: 274

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G80 and Helio G90T or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish