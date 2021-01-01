Helio G90T vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G90T (with Mali-G76MC4 graphics) and Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
38
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
30
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
34
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 8 score – 280K vs 192K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|97777
|74619
|GPU
|79772
|33985
|Memory
|57178
|42103
|UX
|45700
|43577
|Total score
|280264
|192977
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Helio G90T +47%
494
335
Multi-Core Score
Helio G90T +24%
1606
1290
|Image compression
|96.4 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|30.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|26.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|13.1 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.89 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|499.9 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|52 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|29 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|55 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G90T and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76MC4
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|800 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|64
|32
|FLOPS
|184 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max size
|10 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|July 2019
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
