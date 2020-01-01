Helio G95 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
45
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
48
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
- Announced 4 years and 1 month later
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 302K vs 250K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2050 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
516
A10 Fusion +52%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G95 +16%
1635
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G95 +21%
302733
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|FLOPS
|-
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max size
|10 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
|-
