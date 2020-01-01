Helio G95 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
45
61
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
48
56
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
- Announced 3 years later
- Has 2 cores more
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2390 vs 2050 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 316K vs 302K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
516
A11 Bionic +82%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1635
A11 Bionic +43%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
302733
A11 Bionic +5%
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|3
|FLOPS
|-
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
|-
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or MediaTek Helio G95
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or MediaTek Helio G95
- Samsung Exynos 9611 or MediaTek Helio G95
- MediaTek Helio P95 or MediaTek Helio G95
- MediaTek Helio G85 or MediaTek Helio G95
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 or Apple A11 Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Apple A11 Bionic
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 or Apple A11 Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Apple A11 Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Apple A11 Bionic