Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G95 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

Helio G95 vs A12 Bionic

Helio G95
Helio G95
VS
A12 Bionic
A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Announced 2 years later
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 302K
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G95
516
A12 Bionic +120%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G95
1635
A12 Bionic +81%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G95
302733
A12 Bionic +34%
405980

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G95 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2050 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Cores 4 4
FLOPS - 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2020 September 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio G95 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Helio G95 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish