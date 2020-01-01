Helio G95 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
45
73
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
48
72
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
- Announced 2 years later
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 302K
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2050 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
516
A12 Bionic +120%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1635
A12 Bionic +81%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
302733
A12 Bionic +34%
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|4
|FLOPS
|-
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
|-
