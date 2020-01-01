Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G95 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Announced later
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 302K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G95
516
A13 Bionic +161%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G95
1635
A13 Bionic +118%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G95
302733
A13 Bionic +58%
477091

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2050 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Cores 4 4
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 10 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2020 September 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio G95 official site -

