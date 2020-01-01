Helio G95 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
45
86
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
48
87
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
- Has 2 cores more
- Announced later
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 302K
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2050 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
516
A13 Bionic +161%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1635
A13 Bionic +118%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
302733
A13 Bionic +58%
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|10 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
|-
