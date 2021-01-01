Helio G95 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
39
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
30
96
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
97
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 336K
- Higher GPU frequency (~68%)
- 56% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2050 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|95615
|216265
|GPU
|85900
|339795
|Memory
|54379
|112472
|UX
|98554
|133063
|Total score
|336760
|812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
523
A15 Bionic +235%
1750
Multi-Core Score
1608
A15 Bionic +194%
4728
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|51 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|57 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|48 FPS
[High]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Realme 7
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G95 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|1511 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|5
|Shading units
|64
|-
|FLOPS
|195.8 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max size
|10 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6785V/CD
|APL1W05
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
|-
