We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 336K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~68%)
  • 56% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

Helio G95
336760
A15 Bionic +141%
812406
CPU 95615 216265
GPU 85900 339795
Memory 54379 112472
UX 98554 133063
Total score 336760 812406
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Helio G95
523
A15 Bionic +235%
1750
Multi-Core Score
Helio G95
1608
A15 Bionic +194%
4728

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 51 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 57 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 48 FPS
[High]		 -
Genshin Impact 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Realme 7
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2050 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 900 MHz 1511 MHz
Execution units 4 5
Shading units 64 -
FLOPS 195.8 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max size 10 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced September 2020 September 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6785V/CD APL1W05
Official page MediaTek Helio G95 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Helio G95, or ask any questions
