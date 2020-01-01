Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G95 vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

Helio G95 vs Kirin 710

Helio G95
Helio G95
VS
Kirin 710
Kirin 710

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 300K vs 166K
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
  • Performs 15% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G95 +57%
516
Kirin 710
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G95 +35%
1608
Kirin 710
1193
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G95 +80%
300142
Kirin 710
166780

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G95 and Kirin 710

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 64 64
FLOPS 195.8 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 10 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2020 July 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G95 official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 9611 vs MediaTek Helio G95
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs MediaTek Helio G95
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs MediaTek Helio G95
4. MediaTek Helio P95 vs Helio G95
5. MediaTek Helio G85 vs Helio G95
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs HiSilicon Kirin 710
7. HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs Kirin 710
8. HiSilicon Kirin 710F vs Kirin 710
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 vs HiSilicon Kirin 710
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs HiSilicon Kirin 710

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710 and Helio G95, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish