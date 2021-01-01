Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G95 vs Kirin 710A – what's better?

Helio G95 vs Kirin 710A

Helio G95
VS
Kirin 710A
Helio G95
Kirin 710A

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 87%) AnTuTu 8 score – 296K vs 159K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G95
vs
Kirin 710A

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G95 +87%
296899
Kirin 710A
159037
CPU 97589 70798
GPU 86889 27123
Memory 56527 39134
UX 59351 34913
Total score 296899 159037
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G95 +61%
507
Kirin 710A
314
Multi-Core Score
Helio G95 +39%
1596
Kirin 710A
1149

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 51 FPS
[Low]		 48 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 57 FPS
[Low]		 54 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 48 FPS
[High]		 60 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Realme 7
1080 x 2400		 Huawei Honor 9C
1560 x 720
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G95 and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 64 64
FLOPS 195.8 Gigaflops 83.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 10 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2020 June 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G95 official site -

