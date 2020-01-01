Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G95 vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

Helio G95 vs Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 529K vs 294K
  • 53% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2050 MHz)

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G95
516
Kirin 9000 +75%
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G95
1606
Kirin 9000 +100%
3220
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G95
294579
Kirin 9000 +80%
529116

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Cores 4 24
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci AI accelerator
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 12 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2020 October 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio G95 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000 and Helio G95 or ask any questions
