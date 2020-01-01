Helio G95 vs Kirin 960
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
- Announced 3 years and 11 months later
- Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 302K vs 218K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2050 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|1037 MHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|FLOPS
|-
|282 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.3
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|28.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|October 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1