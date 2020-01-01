Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G95 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Helio G95 vs Kirin 970

Helio G95
Helio G95
VS
Kirin 970
Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Announced 3 years and 1 month later
  • Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 302K vs 235K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G95 +32%
516
Kirin 970
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G95 +17%
1635
Kirin 970
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G95 +29%
302733
Kirin 970
235052

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G95 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 746 MHz
Cores 4 12
FLOPS - 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced September 2020 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio G95 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (55.6%)
4 (44.4%)
Total votes: 9

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 970 and Helio G95 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish