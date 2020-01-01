Helio G95 vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
45
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
48
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- Announced 11 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 40% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2050 MHz)
- Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 8 score – 434K vs 302K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
516
Kirin 990 (4G) +46%
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1635
Kirin 990 (4G) +88%
3075
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
302733
Kirin 990 (4G) +43%
434078
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|600 MHz
|Cores
|4
|16
|FLOPS
|-
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|October 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1