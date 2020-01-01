Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G95 vs Kirin 990 (5G) – what's better?

Helio G95 vs Kirin 990 (5G)

Helio G95
Helio G95
VS
Kirin 990 (5G)
Kirin 990 (5G)

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
  • Announced 11 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 302K
  • 40% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2050 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G95
516
Kirin 990 (5G) +49%
768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G95
1635
Kirin 990 (5G) +91%
3122
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G95
302733
Kirin 990 (5G) +66%
503438

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G95 and Kirin 990 (5G)

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 700 MHz
Cores 4 16
FLOPS - 896 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 2300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced September 2020 October 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio G95 official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 990 (5G) and Helio G95 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish