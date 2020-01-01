Helio G95 vs Kirin 985
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and Hisillicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 26% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2050 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 8 score – 392K vs 302K
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2580 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|8
|FLOPS
|-
|652 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 177 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|April 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
|-
