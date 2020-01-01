Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G95 vs Kirin 985 – what's better?

Helio G95 vs Kirin 985

Helio G95
Helio G95
VS
Kirin 985
Kirin 985

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and Hisillicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 26% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 8 score – 392K vs 302K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G95
516
Kirin 985
н/д
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G95
1635
Kirin 985
н/д
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G95
302733
Kirin 985 +30%
392336

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G95 and Kirin 985

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Cores 4 8
FLOPS - 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 22
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2020 April 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio G95 official site -

