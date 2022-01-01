Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G95 vs Dimensity 1050 – what's better?

Helio G95 vs Dimensity 1050

Helio G95
VS
Dimensity 1050
Helio G95
Dimensity 1050

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1050 (Mali-G610 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1050
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2050 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G95
vs
Dimensity 1050

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 97880 -
GPU 94911 -
Memory 57098 -
UX 90558 -
Total score 340448 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G95
519
Dimensity 1050 +46%
757
Multi-Core Score
Helio G95
1616
Dimensity 1050 +34%
2165
Image compression 98 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 30.5 words/s -
Machine learning 26.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.7 images/s -
HTML 5 1.93 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 500.3 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 88% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Score 1477 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 51 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 57 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 48 FPS
[High]		 -
Genshin Impact 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Realme 7
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G95 and Dimensity 1050

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G610 MC3
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Execution units 4 3
Shading units 64 -
FLOPS 195.8 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 10 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci MediaTek APU 550
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 19
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2020 May 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6785V/CD -
Official page MediaTek Helio G95 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1050 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1050 and Helio G95, or ask any questions
