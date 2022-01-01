Helio G95 vs Dimensity 1050
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1050 (Mali-G610 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1050
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 9-months later
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2050 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|97880
|-
|GPU
|94911
|-
|Memory
|57098
|-
|UX
|90558
|-
|Total score
|340448
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
519
Dimensity 1050 +46%
757
Multi-Core Score
1616
Dimensity 1050 +34%
2165
|Image compression
|98 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|30.5 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|26.4 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|13.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.93 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|500.3 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|88%
|-
|Graphics test
|8 FPS
|-
|Score
|1477
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|51 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|57 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|48 FPS
[High]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Realme 7
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G95 and Dimensity 1050
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Mali-G610 MC3
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|3
|Shading units
|64
|-
|FLOPS
|195.8 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|10 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|MediaTek APU 550
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|May 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6785V/CD
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1050 official site
