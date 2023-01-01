Helio G95 vs Dimensity 1080 VS Helio G95 Dimensity 1080 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm) Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 9 score – 525K vs 346K

Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 9 score – 525K vs 346K Announced 2-years and 2-months later

Announced 2-years and 2-months later 27% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2050 MHz)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Helio G95 346510 Dimensity 1080 +52% 525002 CPU 92742 142334 GPU 99976 140609 Memory 57726 108237 UX 98195 139021 Total score 346510 525002 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Helio G95 512 Dimensity 1080 +58% 810 Multi-Core Score Helio G95 1599 Dimensity 1080 +42% 2278 Image compression 96.2 Mpixels/s - Face detection 14.6 images/s - Speech recognition 31.1 words/s - Machine learning 26.4 images/s - Camera shooting 13.8 images/s - HTML 5 1.97 Mnodes/s - SQLite 444.9 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Helio G95 1348 Dimensity 1080 +70% 2287 Stability 98% 99% Graphics test 8 FPS 13 FPS Score 1348 2287

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 51 FPS

[Low] - Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS

[Ultra] - Fortnite 27 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 57 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 48 FPS

[High] - Genshin Impact 27 FPS

[Low] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 52 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Realme 7

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Helio G95 and Dimensity 1080

CPU Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2050 MHz 2600 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP 5 W -

Graphics GPU name Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G68 MC4 Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2 GPU frequency 900 MHz - Execution units 4 4 Shading units 64 64 FLOPS 195.8 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 - Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18 5G support No Yes Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.0 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced September 2020 October 2022 Class Mid range Mid range Model number MT6785V/CD MT6877V/TTZA Official page MediaTek Helio G95 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site