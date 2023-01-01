Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G95 vs Dimensity 1080 – what's better?

Helio G95 vs Dimensity 1080

Helio G95
VS
Dimensity 1080
Helio G95
Dimensity 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 9 score – 525K vs 346K
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2050 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G95
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G95
346510
Dimensity 1080 +52%
525002
CPU 92742 142334
GPU 99976 140609
Memory 57726 108237
UX 98195 139021
Total score 346510 525002
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G95
512
Dimensity 1080 +58%
810
Multi-Core Score
Helio G95
1599
Dimensity 1080 +42%
2278
Image compression 96.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.6 images/s -
Speech recognition 31.1 words/s -
Machine learning 26.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.8 images/s -
HTML 5 1.97 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 444.9 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G95
1348
Dimensity 1080 +70%
2287
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 8 FPS 13 FPS
Score 1348 2287

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 51 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 57 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 48 FPS
[High]		 -
Genshin Impact 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Realme 7
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G95 and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 64 64
FLOPS 195.8 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced September 2020 October 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6785V/CD MT6877V/TTZA
Official page MediaTek Helio G95 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (15.2%)
28 (84.8%)
Total votes: 33

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1080 and Helio G95, or ask any questions
Promotion
