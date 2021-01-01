Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G95 vs Dimensity 1100 – what's better?

Helio G95 vs Dimensity 1100

Helio G95
VS
Dimensity 1100
Helio G95
Dimensity 1100

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 659K vs 336K
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2050 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G95
vs
Dimensity 1100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G95
336760
Dimensity 1100 +96%
659509
CPU 95615 166244
GPU 85900 229947
Memory 54379 119586
UX 98554 135286
Total score 336760 659509
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G95
523
Dimensity 1100 +65%
864
Multi-Core Score
Helio G95
1608
Dimensity 1100 +116%
3467

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 51 FPS
[Low]		 58 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 27 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends 57 FPS
[Low]		 68 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 48 FPS
[High]		 83 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 27 FPS
[Low]		 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Realme 7
1080 x 2400		 Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G95 and Dimensity 1100

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 4 9
Shading units 64 144
FLOPS 195.8 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 19
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2020 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6785V/CD MT6891Z/CZA
Official page MediaTek Helio G95 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (11.1%)
8 (88.9%)
Total votes: 9

