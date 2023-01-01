Helio G95 vs Dimensity 1300
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1300 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
29
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 679K vs 346K
- 46% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2050 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|92742
|177715
|GPU
|99976
|247492
|Memory
|57726
|121942
|UX
|98195
|135961
|Total score
|346101
|679000
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
512
Dimensity 1300 +83%
937
Multi-Core Score
1601
Dimensity 1300 +97%
3159
|Image compression
|96.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.6 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|31.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|26.4 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|13.8 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.97 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|444.9 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|8 FPS
|27 FPS
|Score
|1348
|4609
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|51 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|57 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|48 FPS
[High]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Realme 7
1080 x 2400
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G95 and Dimensity 1300
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|320 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|9
|Shading units
|64
|144
|FLOPS
|195.8 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|March 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6785V/CD
|MT6893Z
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site
