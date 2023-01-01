Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G95 vs Dimensity 1300 – what's better?

Helio G95 vs Dimensity 1300

Helio G95
VS
Dimensity 1300
Helio G95
Dimensity 1300

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1300 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 679K vs 346K
  • 46% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G95
vs
Dimensity 1300

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G95
346101
Dimensity 1300 +96%
679000
CPU 92742 177715
GPU 99976 247492
Memory 57726 121942
UX 98195 135961
Total score 346101 679000
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G95
512
Dimensity 1300 +83%
937
Multi-Core Score
Helio G95
1601
Dimensity 1300 +97%
3159
Image compression 96.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.6 images/s -
Speech recognition 31.1 words/s -
Machine learning 26.4 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.8 images/s -
HTML 5 1.97 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 444.9 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G95
1348
Dimensity 1300 +242%
4609
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 8 FPS 27 FPS
Score 1348 4609

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 51 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 57 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 48 FPS
[High]		 -
Genshin Impact 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Realme 7
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G95 and Dimensity 1300

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
L2 cache - 320 KB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 4 9
Shading units 64 144
FLOPS 195.8 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2020 March 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6785V/CD MT6893Z
Official page MediaTek Helio G95 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1300 and Helio G95, or ask any questions
Promotion
