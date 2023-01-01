Helio G95 vs Dimensity 1300 VS Helio G95 Dimensity 1300 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1300 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Helio G95 Higher GPU frequency (~6%) Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm) Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 679K vs 346K

Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 679K vs 346K 46% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2050 MHz)

46% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2050 MHz) Announced 1-year and 6-months later

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Helio G95 346101 Dimensity 1300 +96% 679000 CPU 92742 177715 GPU 99976 247492 Memory 57726 121942 UX 98195 135961 Total score 346101 679000 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Helio G95 512 Dimensity 1300 +83% 937 Multi-Core Score Helio G95 1601 Dimensity 1300 +97% 3159 Image compression 96.2 Mpixels/s - Face detection 14.6 images/s - Speech recognition 31.1 words/s - Machine learning 26.4 images/s - Camera shooting 13.8 images/s - HTML 5 1.97 Mnodes/s - SQLite 444.9 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Helio G95 1348 Dimensity 1300 +242% 4609 Stability 98% 99% Graphics test 8 FPS 27 FPS Score 1348 4609

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 51 FPS

[Low] - Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS

[Ultra] - Fortnite 27 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 57 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 48 FPS

[High] - Genshin Impact 27 FPS

[Low] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 52 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Realme 7

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Helio G95 and Dimensity 1300

CPU Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78

3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2050 MHz 3000 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A L1 cache - 32 KB L2 cache - 320 KB L3 cache - 8 MB Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G77 MC9 Architecture Bifrost Valhall GPU frequency 900 MHz 850 MHz Execution units 4 9 Shading units 64 144 FLOPS 195.8 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 21 5G support No Yes Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.0 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced September 2020 March 2022 Class Mid range Flagship Model number MT6785V/CD MT6893Z Official page MediaTek Helio G95 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site