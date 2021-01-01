Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G95 vs Dimensity 900 – what's better?

Helio G95 vs Dimensity 900

Helio G95
VS
Dimensity 900
Helio G95
Dimensity 900

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 301K
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Announced 8-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G95
vs
Dimensity 900

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G95
301752
Dimensity 900 +62%
487978
CPU 97589 -
GPU 86889 -
Memory 56527 -
UX 59351 -
Total score 301752 487978

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 51 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 57 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 48 FPS
[High]		 -
Genshin Impact 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Realme 7
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G95 and Dimensity 900

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 64 -
FLOPS 195.8 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2020 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6877
Official page MediaTek Helio G95 official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 9611 vs MediaTek Helio G95
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs MediaTek Helio G95
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs MediaTek Helio G95
4. MediaTek Helio P95 vs MediaTek Helio G95
5. MediaTek Helio G85 vs MediaTek Helio G95
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus vs MediaTek Dimensity 900

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 900 and Helio G95, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish