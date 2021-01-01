Helio G95 vs Dimensity 900
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
46
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
31
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
45
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 301K
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2050 MHz)
- Announced 8-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|97589
|-
|GPU
|86889
|-
|Memory
|56527
|-
|UX
|59351
|-
|Total score
|301752
|487978
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
516
Multi-Core Score
1630
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|51 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|57 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|48 FPS
[High]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Realme 7
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G95 and Dimensity 900
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|4
|Shading units
|64
|-
|FLOPS
|195.8 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max size
|10 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|May 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6877
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
