Helio G95 vs Dimensity 920

Helio G95
VS
Dimensity 920
Helio G95
Dimensity 920

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 490K vs 297K
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Announced 11-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G95
vs
Dimensity 920

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G95
297798
Dimensity 920 +65%
490577
CPU 97589 -
GPU 86889 -
Memory 56527 -
UX 59351 -
Total score 297798 490577
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G95
515
Dimensity 920 +53%
787
Multi-Core Score
Helio G95
1600
Dimensity 920 +61%
2580

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 51 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 57 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 48 FPS
[High]		 -
Genshin Impact 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Realme 7
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G95 and Dimensity 920

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 900 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 64 60
FLOPS 195.8 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 22.07 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2020 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6785V/CD -
Official page MediaTek Helio G95 official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

