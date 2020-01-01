Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G95 vs Helio G70 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 302K vs 196K
  • Announced 8 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G95 +42%
516
Helio G70
364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G95 +28%
1635
Helio G70
1273
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G95 +54%
302733
Helio G70
196665

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 320 KB
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 820 MHz
Cores 4 2
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2020 January 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G95 official site MediaTek Helio G70 official site

