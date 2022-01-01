Helio G96 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
39
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
49
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
41
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 4-years and 10-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 331K vs 306K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2050 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|91356
|94017
|GPU
|79799
|97270
|Memory
|59837
|40393
|UX
|99762
|72866
|Total score
|331240
|306369
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
541
A10 Fusion +44%
780
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96 +33%
1898
1423
|Image compression
|-
|65.95 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|27.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|29.55 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.83 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|426.85 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|62%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|15 FPS
|Score
|1095
|2585
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|72 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|58 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|66 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|23 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and A10 Fusion
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 1.05 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G57 MC2
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|32
|196
|FLOPS
|-
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|17.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|10 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|September 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6781
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
|-
Cast your vote
14 (51.9%)
13 (48.1%)
Total votes: 27