Helio G96 vs A10 Fusion

Helio G96
VS
A10 Fusion
Helio G96
A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 4-years and 10-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 331K vs 306K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 2050 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G96
vs
A10 Fusion

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G96 +8%
331240
A10 Fusion
306369
CPU 91356 94017
GPU 79799 97270
Memory 59837 40393
UX 99762 72866
Total score 331240 306369
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G96
541
A10 Fusion +44%
780
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96 +33%
1898
A10 Fusion
1423
Image compression - 65.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 27.5 words/s
Machine learning - 29.55 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.83 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 426.85 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G96
1095
A10 Fusion +136%
2585
Stability 99% 62%
Graphics test 6 FPS 15 FPS
Score 1095 2585

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 72 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 58 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 66 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 1.05 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2050 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 3.3 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency 950 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 32 196
FLOPS - 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 10 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2021 September 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6781 -
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
14 (51.9%)
13 (48.1%)
Total votes: 27

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Helio G96, or ask any questions
