Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G96 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

Helio G96 vs A12 Bionic

Helio G96
VS
A12 Bionic
Helio G96
A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 9 score – 515K vs 343K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G96
vs
A12 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G96
343803
A12 Bionic +50%
515179
CPU 98570 132036
GPU 76840 188351
Memory 70017 77046
UX 94023 112735
Total score 343803 515179
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G96
548
A12 Bionic +107%
1137
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96
1914
A12 Bionic +54%
2952
Image compression - 131.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 17.45 images/s
Speech recognition - 70.4 words/s
Machine learning - 58.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 17.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.17 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 670.45 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2050 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1125 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS - 560 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2021 September 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6781 APL1W81
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 720G and Helio G96
2. Snapdragon 732G and Helio G96
3. Snapdragon 678 and Helio G96
4. Snapdragon 860 and Helio G96
5. Helio G88 and Helio G96
6. Snapdragon 720G and A12 Bionic
7. Snapdragon 888 and A12 Bionic
8. Snapdragon 855 Plus and A12 Bionic
9. A13 Bionic and A12 Bionic
10. A15 Bionic and A12 Bionic
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Helio G96, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish