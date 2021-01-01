Helio G96 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
42
71
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
57
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
69
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 2-years and 10-months later
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 9 score – 515K vs 343K
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2050 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|98570
|132036
|GPU
|76840
|188351
|Memory
|70017
|77046
|UX
|94023
|112735
|Total score
|343803
|515179
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
548
A12 Bionic +107%
1137
Multi-Core Score
1914
A12 Bionic +54%
2952
|Image compression
|-
|131.35 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|17.45 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|70.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|58.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|17.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.17 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|670.45 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and A12 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G57 MC2
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|1125 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|560 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|September 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6781
|APL1W81
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1