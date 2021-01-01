Helio G96 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
42
85
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
75
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
81
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
82
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 9 score – 631K vs 343K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2050 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|98570
|144483
|GPU
|76840
|262635
|Memory
|70017
|96216
|UX
|94023
|119762
|Total score
|343803
|631803
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
548
A13 Bionic +145%
1340
Multi-Core Score
1914
A13 Bionic +84%
3520
|Image compression
|-
|151.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|29.65 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|87.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|72.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|33.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.81 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|901.1 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and A13 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|-
|832 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|12 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G57 MC2
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|736 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|-
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|-
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|September 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6781
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1