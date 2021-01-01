Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G96 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Helio G96 vs A13 Bionic

Helio G96
VS
A13 Bionic
Helio G96
A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 9 score – 631K vs 343K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G96
vs
A13 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G96
343803
A13 Bionic +84%
631803
CPU 98570 144483
GPU 76840 262635
Memory 70017 96216
UX 94023 119762
Total score 343803 631803
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G96
548
A13 Bionic +145%
1340
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96
1914
A13 Bionic +84%
3520
Image compression - 151.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 29.65 images/s
Speech recognition - 87.4 words/s
Machine learning - 72.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 33.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 901.1 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 60 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2050 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache - 832 KB
L2 cache - 12 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 -
FLOPS - 736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus - 2x 32 Bit
Max size - 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2021 September 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6781 -
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site -

