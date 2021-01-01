Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G96 vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

Helio G96 vs Kirin 710

Helio G96
VS
Kirin 710
Helio G96
Kirin 710

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 143K
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G96
vs
Kirin 710

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G96 +141%
346649
Kirin 710
143593
CPU 92742 39297
GPU 95976 33114
Memory 57726 33803
UX 98195 36978
Total score 346649 143593
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G96 +52%
509
Kirin 710
334
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96 +38%
1657
Kirin 710
1202
Image compression - 83.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 24 words/s
Machine learning - 17.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.81 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.74 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 454.55 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 29 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 25 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 56 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 10 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Kirin 710

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G51
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS - 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus - 2x 32 Bit
Max size - 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2021 July 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - Hi6260
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio G96 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. MediaTek Helio G96 and MediaTek Dimensity 800U
3. MediaTek Helio G96 and MediaTek Helio G95
4. MediaTek Helio G96 and MediaTek Dimensity 700
5. MediaTek Helio G96 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200
6. HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
7. HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
8. HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
9. HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
10. HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710 and Helio G96, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish