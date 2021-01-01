Helio G96 vs Kirin 710F
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
29
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
32
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
57
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
32
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 207K
- Announced 2-years and 6-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|92742
|71135
|GPU
|95976
|33514
|Memory
|57726
|42276
|UX
|98195
|60257
|Total score
|346649
|207689
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Helio G96 +54%
509
331
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96 +22%
1657
1360
|Image compression
|-
|83.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.6 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24.15 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|17 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|9.81 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.74 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|454.55 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Kirin 710F
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G51
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|225 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|-
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|January 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
|-
