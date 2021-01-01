Helio G96 vs Kirin 810
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 2-years later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2270 vs 2050 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 346K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|92742
|109064
|GPU
|95976
|95721
|Memory
|57726
|72097
|UX
|98195
|91820
|Total score
|346649
|370331
GeekBench 5
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|43 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Honor 9X
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Kirin 810
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.27 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2270 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|820 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|32
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|551 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|June 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|Hi6280
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 810 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1