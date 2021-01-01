Helio G96 vs Kirin 820
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 820 (Mali-G57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 820
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 9 score – 441K vs 343K
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2050 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|98570
|135652
|GPU
|76840
|129505
|Memory
|70017
|77124
|UX
|94023
|94518
|Total score
|343803
|441048
GeekBench 5
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|33 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Honor X10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Kirin 820
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MP6
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|32
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|579 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|March 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6781
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
|-
