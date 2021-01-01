Helio G96 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 3-years and 10-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2050 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|98570
|77623
|GPU
|76840
|101795
|Memory
|70017
|69208
|UX
|94023
|83622
|Total score
|343803
|335182
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|-
|90.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|24.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|21.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|11.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|415.6 Krows/s
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|-
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|12
|Shading units
|32
|192
|FLOPS
|-
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6781
|Hi3670
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
