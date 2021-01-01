Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G96 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Helio G96 vs Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 3-years and 10-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Helio G96
vs
Kirin 970

AnTuTu 9

Helio G96 +3%
343803
Kirin 970
335182
CPU 98570 77623
GPU 76840 101795
Memory 70017 69208
UX 94023 83622
Total score 343803 335182
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Helio G96 +41%
548
Kirin 970
389
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96 +38%
1914
Kirin 970
1392
Image compression - 90.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.4 words/s
Machine learning - 21.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 11.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 415.6 Krows/s

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 12
Shading units 32 192
FLOPS - 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2021 September 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6781 Hi3670
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 970 and Helio G96, or ask any questions
