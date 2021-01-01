Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G96 vs Kirin 990 (5G) – what's better?

Helio G96 vs Kirin 990 (5G)

Helio G96
VS
Kirin 990 (5G)
Helio G96
Kirin 990 (5G)

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 9 score – 557K vs 343K
  • 40% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2050 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G96
vs
Kirin 990 (5G)

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G96
343803
Kirin 990 (5G) +62%
557656
CPU 98570 160079
GPU 76840 176646
Memory 70017 105187
UX 94023 115376
Total score 343803 557656
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G96
548
Kirin 990 (5G) +40%
768
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96
1914
Kirin 990 (5G) +62%
3106

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 30 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
1200 x 2640
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Kirin 990 (5G)

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 700 MHz
Execution units 2 16
Shading units 32 256
FLOPS - 896 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No Yes
Download speed - Up to 2300 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2021 October 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6781 -
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio G96 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. MediaTek Helio G96 and MediaTek Dimensity 800U
3. MediaTek Helio G96 and MediaTek Helio G95
4. MediaTek Helio G96 and MediaTek Dimensity 700
5. MediaTek Helio G96 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200
6. HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
7. HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
8. HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
9. HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) and Samsung Exynos 990
10. HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) and Apple A14 Bionic
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 990 (5G) and Helio G96, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish