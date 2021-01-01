Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G96 vs Kirin 985 – what's better?

Helio G96 vs Kirin 985

Helio G96
VS
Kirin 985
Helio G96
Kirin 985

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 985
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 9 score – 483K vs 343K
  • 26% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2050 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G96
vs
Kirin 985

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G96
343803
Kirin 985 +41%
483334
CPU 98570 144952
GPU 76840 148941
Memory 70017 84366
UX 94023 100999
Total score 343803 483334
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G96
548
Kirin 985 +26%
691
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96
1914
Kirin 985 +37%
2627

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Kirin 985

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 700 MHz
Execution units 2 8
Shading units 32 128
FLOPS - 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 22
5G support No Yes
Download speed - Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2021 April 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6781 Hi6290
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site -

Comments

