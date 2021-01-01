Helio G96 vs Kirin 985
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 985
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 9 score – 483K vs 343K
- 26% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2050 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|98570
|144952
|GPU
|76840
|148941
|Memory
|70017
|84366
|UX
|94023
|100999
|Total score
|343803
|483334
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Kirin 985
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2580 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G77 MP8
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|700 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|8
|Shading units
|32
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|652 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1277 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 177 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|April 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6781
|Hi6290
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
|-
