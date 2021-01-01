Helio G96 vs Dimensity 1000
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
42
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
43
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2050 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 449K vs 343K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|98570
|141266
|GPU
|76840
|146104
|Memory
|70017
|84463
|UX
|94023
|69537
|Total score
|343803
|449486
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
548
Dimensity 1000 +25%
684
Multi-Core Score
1914
Dimensity 1000 +53%
2923
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Dimensity 1000
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G77 MP9
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|9
|Shading units
|32
|144
|FLOPS
|-
|800 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.87 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|November 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6781
|MT6889
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1