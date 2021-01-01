Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G96 vs Dimensity 1000 – what's better?

Helio G96 vs Dimensity 1000

Helio G96
VS
Dimensity 1000
Helio G96
Dimensity 1000

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 449K vs 343K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G96
vs
Dimensity 1000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G96
343803
Dimensity 1000 +31%
449486
CPU 98570 141266
GPU 76840 146104
Memory 70017 84463
UX 94023 69537
Total score 343803 449486
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G96
548
Dimensity 1000 +25%
684
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96
1914
Dimensity 1000 +53%
2923

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Dimensity 1000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MP9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 32 144
FLOPS - 800 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2021 November 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6781 MT6889
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Helio G96 and Snapdragon 730G
2. Helio G96 and Dimensity 800U
3. Helio G96 and Helio G95
4. Helio G96 and Dimensity 700
5. Helio G96 and Dimensity 1200
6. Dimensity 1000 and Snapdragon 865
7. Dimensity 1000 and Snapdragon 720G
8. Dimensity 1000 and Snapdragon 855
9. Dimensity 1000 and Snapdragon 888
10. Dimensity 1000 and Dimensity 1200
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000 and Helio G96, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish