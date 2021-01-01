Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G96 vs Dimensity 1000 Plus – what's better?

Helio G96 vs Dimensity 1000 Plus

Helio G96
VS
Dimensity 1000 Plus
Helio G96
Dimensity 1000 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1000 Plus (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 9 score – 575K vs 343K
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G96
vs
Dimensity 1000 Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G96
343803
Dimensity 1000 Plus +68%
575908
CPU 98570 154856
GPU 76840 212559
Memory 70017 89293
UX 94023 116031
Total score 343803 575908
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 176.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 28.2 images/s
Speech recognition - 45.6 words/s
Machine learning - 46.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 28.9 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.53 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 857.5 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 45 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 55 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - iQOO Z1
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Dimensity 1000 Plus

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L3 cache - 0.512 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 32 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced June 2021 May 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6781 MT6889Z/CZA
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G or MediaTek Helio G96
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G or MediaTek Helio G96
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 or MediaTek Helio G96
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 or MediaTek Helio G96
5. MediaTek Helio G88 or MediaTek Helio G96
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
9. Samsung Exynos 990 or MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
10. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 or MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000 Plus and Helio G96, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish