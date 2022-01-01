Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G96 vs Dimensity 1100 – what's better?

Helio G96 vs Dimensity 1100

Helio G96
VS
Dimensity 1100
Helio G96
Dimensity 1100

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 664K vs 330K
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2050 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G96
vs
Dimensity 1100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G96
330903
Dimensity 1100 +101%
664145
CPU 96288 175383
GPU 81608 231154
Memory 61602 118538
UX 93725 140457
Total score 330903 664145
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G96
537
Dimensity 1100 +23%
661
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96
1869
Dimensity 1100 +33%
2486
Image compression - 180.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 29.35 images/s
Speech recognition - 51.5 words/s
Machine learning - 57.15 images/s
Camera shooting - 36.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.91 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1010.2 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G96
1084
Dimensity 1100 +267%
3981
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 23 FPS
Score 1084 3981

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 72 FPS
[Low]		 58 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[Medium]		 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 27 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends 58 FPS
[Low]		 68 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 66 FPS
[Medium]		 83 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 23 FPS
[Low]		 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Dimensity 1100

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 32 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 19
5G support No Yes
Download speed - Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2021 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6781 MT6891Z/CZA
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site

