Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G96 vs Dimensity 1200 – what's better?

Helio G96 vs Dimensity 1200

Helio G96
VS
Dimensity 1200
Helio G96
Dimensity 1200

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 308K
  • 46% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2050 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G96
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G96
308949
Dimensity 1200 +104%
631779
GPU - 212809
Total score 308949 631779
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G96
510
Dimensity 1200 +93%
985
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96
1663
Dimensity 1200 +100%
3318

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 32 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 19
5G support No Yes
Download speed - Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2021 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - MT6893
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio G96 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. MediaTek Helio G96 or MediaTek Dimensity 800U
3. MediaTek Helio G96 or MediaTek Dimensity 700
4. MediaTek Helio G96 or MediaTek Helio G88
5. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 or Samsung Exynos 990
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
8. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 or MediaTek Dimensity 1000
9. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 or MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1200 and Helio G96, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish