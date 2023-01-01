Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G96 vs Dimensity 7200 – what's better?

Helio G96 vs Dimensity 7200

Helio G96
VS
Dimensity 7200
Helio G96
Dimensity 7200

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 12 nm)
  • Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 802K vs 334K
  • 37% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G96
vs
Dimensity 7200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G96
334011
Dimensity 7200 +140%
802255
CPU 96288 -
GPU 81608 -
Memory 61602 -
UX 93725 -
Total score 334011 802255
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G96
541
Dimensity 7200 +58%
856
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96
1898
Dimensity 7200 +22%
2313

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Score 1098 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 72 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 58 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 66 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Dimensity 7200

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
Process 12 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G610 MC4
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 650
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No Yes
Download speed - Up to 4700 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2021 February 2023
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6781 -
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio G96 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
2. MediaTek Helio G96 and Helio G95
3. MediaTek Helio G96 and Dimensity 700
4. MediaTek Helio G96 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
5. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
6. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 and Dimensity 9000
7. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 and Dimensity 8100
8. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 and Helio G99
9. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 and Dimensity 1080
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7200 and Helio G96, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish