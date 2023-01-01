Helio G96 vs Dimensity 7200 VS Helio G96 Dimensity 7200 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 12 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 12 nm) Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s)

Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s) Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 802K vs 334K

Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 802K vs 334K 37% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2050 MHz)

37% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2050 MHz) Announced 1-year and 8-months later

Announced 1-year and 8-months later Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Helio G96 334011 Dimensity 7200 +140% 802255 CPU 96288 - GPU 81608 - Memory 61602 - UX 93725 - Total score 334011 802255 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Helio G96 541 Dimensity 7200 +58% 856 Multi-Core Score Helio G96 1898 Dimensity 7200 +22% 2313

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Helio G96 1098 Dimensity 7200 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Score 1098 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 72 FPS

[Low] - Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS

[Medium] - Fortnite 26 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 58 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 66 FPS

[Medium] - Genshin Impact 23 FPS

[Low] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 51 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Dimensity 7200

CPU Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2050 MHz 2800 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A Process 12 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G610 MC4 Architecture Valhall Valhall 2 GPU frequency 950 MHz - Execution units 2 4 Shading units 32 - Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 2133 MHz 6400 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 10 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 650 Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP Video capture 2K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 2K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 21 5G support No Yes Download speed - Up to 4700 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced June 2021 February 2023 Class Mid range Flagship Model number MT6781 - Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site