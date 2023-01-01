Helio G96 vs Dimensity 7200
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 12 nm)
- Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 802K vs 334K
- 37% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2050 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|96288
|-
|GPU
|81608
|-
|Memory
|61602
|-
|UX
|93725
|-
|Total score
|334011
|802255
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
541
Dimensity 7200 +58%
856
Multi-Core Score
1898
Dimensity 7200 +22%
2313
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|-
|Score
|1098
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|72 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|58 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|66 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|23 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Dimensity 7200
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G610 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.1 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|MediaTek APU 650
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|February 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6781
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site
