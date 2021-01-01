Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G96 vs Dimensity 800 – what's better?

Helio G96 vs Dimensity 800

Helio G96
VS
Dimensity 800
Helio G96
Dimensity 800

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 800 (Mali-G57 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G96
vs
Dimensity 800

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 98570 -
GPU 76840 -
Memory 70017 -
UX 94023 -
Total score 343803 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G96 +7%
548
Dimensity 800
513
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 121 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 19 images/s
Speech recognition - 39 words/s
Machine learning - 31.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 21.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.66 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 682.7 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Dimensity 800

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC4
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced June 2021 December 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6781 MT6873
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 720G and Helio G96
2. Snapdragon 732G and Helio G96
3. Snapdragon 678 and Helio G96
4. Snapdragon 860 and Helio G96
5. Helio G88 and Helio G96
6. Snapdragon 765G and Dimensity 800
7. Helio G90T and Dimensity 800
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 800 and Helio G96, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish