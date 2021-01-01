Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G96 vs Dimensity 800U – what's better?

Helio G96 vs Dimensity 800U

Helio G96
VS
Dimensity 800U
Helio G96
Dimensity 800U

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 800U (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 10-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 8 score – 326K vs 308K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G96
vs
Dimensity 800U

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G96
308949
Dimensity 800U +6%
326282
CPU - 106663
GPU - 89658
Memory - 65289
UX - 65998
Total score 308949 326282
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G96
510
Dimensity 800U +24%
630
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96
1663
Dimensity 800U +15%
1914

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 44 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 47 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 39 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 35 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme 7 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Dimensity 800U

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC3
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 32 48
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced June 2021 August 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 800U and Helio G96, or ask any questions
