Helio G96 vs Dimensity 800U
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 800U (Mali-G57 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
41
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
45
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 10-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800U
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2050 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 6%) AnTuTu 8 score – 326K vs 308K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|106663
|GPU
|-
|89658
|Memory
|-
|65289
|UX
|-
|65998
|Total score
|308949
|326282
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
510
Dimensity 800U +24%
630
Multi-Core Score
1663
Dimensity 800U +15%
1914
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|44 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|47 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|35 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme 7 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Dimensity 800U
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|32
|48
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|August 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U official site
