Helio G96 vs Dimensity 8050
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 8050 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8050
- Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Supports 99% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.1 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 684K vs 334K
- 46% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2050 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|93181
|-
|GPU
|79892
|-
|Memory
|68049
|-
|UX
|93041
|-
|Total score
|334126
|684607
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
538
Dimensity 8050 +76%
947
Multi-Core Score
1874
Dimensity 8050 +69%
3167
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|-
|Score
|1168
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|72 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|58 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|66 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|23 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Dimensity 8050
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|9
|Shading units
|32
|144
|FLOPS
|243 Gigaflops
|980 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.1 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|MediaTek APU 570
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 650 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|May 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6781
|MT6893
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 8050 official site
