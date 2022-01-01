Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G96 vs Dimensity 8100 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 788K vs 331K
  • 39% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Announced 9-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G96
vs
Dimensity 8100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G96
331240
Dimensity 8100 +138%
788287
CPU 91356 181064
GPU 79799 303347
Memory 59837 151816
UX 99762 144773
Total score 331240 788287
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G96
541
Dimensity 8100 +71%
926
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96
1898
Dimensity 8100 +101%
3808

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G96
1095
Dimensity 8100 +418%
5677
Stability 99% 96%
Graphics test 6 FPS 33 FPS
Score 1095 5677

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 72 FPS
[Low]		 77 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[Medium]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 26 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends 58 FPS
[Low]		 74 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 66 FPS
[Medium]		 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 23 FPS
[Low]		 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Dimensity 8100

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Valhall Valhall 3
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 32 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 -
5G support No Yes
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2021 March 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6781 -
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (5.6%)
17 (94.4%)
Total votes: 18

