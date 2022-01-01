Helio G96 vs Dimensity 8100
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
39
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
- Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 788K vs 331K
- 39% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2050 MHz)
- Announced 9-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|91356
|181064
|GPU
|79799
|303347
|Memory
|59837
|151816
|UX
|99762
|144773
|Total score
|331240
|788287
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
541
Dimensity 8100 +71%
926
Multi-Core Score
1898
Dimensity 8100 +101%
3808
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|96%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|33 FPS
|Score
|1095
|5677
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|72 FPS
[Low]
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|26 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|58 FPS
[Low]
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|66 FPS
[Medium]
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|23 FPS
[Low]
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400
|OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Dimensity 8100
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|32
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.1 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|March 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6781
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
