We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 820 (Mali-G57 MC5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 9 score – 456K vs 343K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Helio G96
vs
Dimensity 820

AnTuTu 9

Helio G96
343803
Dimensity 820 +33%
456904
CPU 98570 122740
GPU 76840 140736
Memory 70017 70356
UX 94023 115848
Total score 343803 456904
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Helio G96 +3%
548
Dimensity 820
531
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96
1914
Dimensity 820 +27%
2426
Image compression - 138.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 22.05 images/s
Speech recognition - 39.5 words/s
Machine learning - 31.45 images/s
Camera shooting - 23.4 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.93 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 755.75 Krows/s

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 35 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC5
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 5
Shading units 32 80
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced June 2021 May 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6781 MT6875
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 820 and Helio G96, or ask any questions
